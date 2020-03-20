Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, yesterday returned to the state amid heroic welcome, after being away for eighty consecutive days.

Addressing the crowd that thronged out to welcome him at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo, the governor spoke on the circumstances surrounding his long absence from the state.

His long absence from the state has stirred a lot of controversies with some stakeholders calling on the governor to transmit powers to his deputy, Alhaji Haruna Manu, while others called for his outright impeachment.

The governor said that he had a domestic accident due to power outage and slipped off the staircase, forcing him to travel out of the country for medical treatment and the subsequent stay in Abuja for recuperation.

He said that his absence from the state did not affect or stall governance and development as all projects in the state continued as planned and no vacuum was created to warrant the uproar.

Ishaku, commended the people for standing by him during the period and added that their prayers facilitated his recovery and assured that he will continue to deploy all the resources at his disposal to bring development despite the global tough times.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend you all for your prayers and understanding. I am aware that most of the people were genuinely concerned that they did not see their governor for a couple of weeks. This was inevitable. Just as development was not stalled and governance not affected by my stay in Abuja, I want to assure you that not even the pace of our giant strides will be delayed.