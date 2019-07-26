Dubai-based musician, producer, actor and businessman, Badmus Akeem O aka Baddyoosha keeps strumming the pulse of the street, as he drops yet another single, Idan today Friday, July 26 on various platforms such as iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore and Google Play.

Having featured Small Doctor and Qdot on 911, it is CDQ that jumped on his new effort, Idan mixed and mastered by Superbrainbeats while Drumphase worked on 911. However, with both singles being supported by Oosha Empire Company, they are part of his 7-track EP, Street, which is set to berth on August 2.

Much like 911 is full of energy, mimes, street swag and language; Idan is a bit of an upgrade spruced with street flavour, message and melodious beat. Over the years, Baddyoosha has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene today.

After his debut single, Esemi in 2014, Baddyoosha has gone ahead to record over 10 hit singles including Timbalowo, Angeli, Oga, Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is Street, the banging new EP.

“I don’t have enough time to do music, I’m busy with other businesses. I give songs out sometimes, songs I’m meant to use for myself; I’ll give it out to close friends that are artistes because that’s their own career. For example, I acted in Alakada Reloaded produced by Toyin Abraham, rolling as fast as any train on its trail. Also, I featured in The Ghost And The Tout. These are movies, so if I say I’m a part time actor, am I lying? That’s why I say I’m Jack of all trades,” he boasts.