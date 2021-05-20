From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Following the official defection of the Governor of Cross River State , Professor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) , his colleague, governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is set to formally join the APC

Ayade’s defection came six months after his Ebonyi state counterpart, David Umahi, also left the PDP.

The several months speculation of defections of Umahi, Ayade and Ikpeazu to the APC has seen Umahi and Ayade officially join the APC, setting the stage ready for Ikpeazu

A serving commissioner in Ikpeazu’s government shortly after Ayade’s defection on Thursday revealed to our correspondent that Gov. Ikpeazu has concluded plans to join his former party men to the APC.

Ikpeazu’s reason for defection is connected with his ill treatment by the defacto governor of the state .

The visiting governors during Ayade’s defection were Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.

With his defection, Mr Ayade becomes the only APC governor from the South-South geopolitical zone.

The ruling party had lost its only governor in the zone last year when Godwin Obaseki of Edo crossed to the PDP months to the governorship election in that state. He won reelection on that platform.

With Mr Ayade in the kitty, the APC now has 21 governors, the PDP 14 and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android