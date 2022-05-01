From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In a rare show of love thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress including all the party executives in Lokoja local government area of Kogi State trooped out Saturday evening to welcome senator Smart Adeyemi after he collected his nomination form and said he has done well to deserve another term.

The APC crowd of supporters who converged on the local government party secretariat variously described Senator Adeyemi as pragmatic leader who has lighten the faces of his constituents with the milk of kindness and succour and has done so well to be trusted with power again

The local government party executives who are part of the delegates in the forthcoming party’s primary later presented an award of excellence to senator Smart Adeyemi for his positive contributions at the senate for his constituency.

Presenting the award, the Lokoja local government chairman of the party, Maikudi Bature declared that the party members were satisfied with the performance of the senator at the red chamber.

He said senator Adeyemi has given a spectacular records at the National Assembly, stressing that he was a good voice at the floor of the national Assembly who has sponsored bills that have direct bearing with the people.

The women on their own who could not hide their joy about the Senator said he has surpassed all the other Representatives the zone has ever produced

The Women Leader of the party joined hand with the chairman to present the award which was tagged ‘Best Performing Senator” in the state to the senator.

In his response Senator Adeyemi said he has deemed it fit to come physically to present himself to the people for another term after he has collected his intent and nomination form at party Abuja national headquarters of the party

He said he has justified his mandate in spite of the numerous challenges he encountered at the course of representing the people.

“I was elected in November 2019 and spend only three days before the National Assembly went on break. After resuming in January, it took two months before I could get a functioning office and there was lock down by April of 2020 in Abuja due to COVID-19 which lasted for several months.

“I was also in court for ten months on many litigations against my victory. All these contributed in slowing me down.

“But in spite of these distractions, I can say I have within my capacity, justified my mandate. I have a fulfilled mission at the Senate, and all the promises I made during the campaign is being carried out.”

Adeyemi however said he’s seeking re-election to consolidate on his legislative achievements, “I am seeking your supports to go back so that I can use my legislative knowledge and acumen to better the lot of our people through making laws and presenting agitations that will favour their socio-economic wellbeing.

“Senate is a serious place that requires highly intelligent people who are bold and vocal, people who speak the truth and ensured that the welfare of their people are placed on the front burner, it is not for Lily livered or noise makers” he counselled.

Adeyemi said if given another chance, he will continue to complement the efforts of the state governor in providing succour to his people.

He later distributed food items and cash to the party executives and elders for their Sallah celebration.