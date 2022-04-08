After affirming himself a TikTok sensation doing short dance moves and skits, Sierra Leonean singer, rapper and songwriter, Jacob Alexander Evangelista aka The Therapist, has debuted on the music scene with a single titled, Nack.

Dropped on March 17, 2022 under the management of Cribs International, Nack is now one of the Top 10 trending songs on various streaming platforms. Not only that, it has also made the Top 5 video contributing songs on Tiktok. With over two million followers, The Therapist’s strong presence on TikTok has been brought to bear on the single, which, according to music critics, is bound to be an award winning club banger.

The musician, who is currently studying Architecture at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, rose to fame from being a Tiktoker doing short dance moves and skits.