Bold and daring actress, Amara Maduka, has laid out what she plans to do as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown is over

The Anambra State-born script interpreter cum entrepreneur shares with Inside Nollywood her plans.

“The first thing I’ll do when the lockdown is over is to get some really good sex, don’t ask me from where. You know (sex) toys are great, but when you have so much time on your hands like we do now, you get to think about things you really haven’t had time to think about. How the little things of life, like having good sex, really matter, considering the fact that we live only once.

“We’ve all seen how fragile life is in the past weeks. I’m not having enough sex as a spinster. My peach is the least used part of my body and it’s not fair on the innocent organ. With all the deaths happening around us, I can’t stop thinking ‘what if?’ No one is sure of anything anymore these days. One has to really take a shot at this one life. I have been making use of my (sex) toys even though they’re beginning to bore me,” she asserted.

On marriage and starting a family soon, Amara said she’s not into any relationship at the moment. “I met someone not too long ago but I still consider myself single. I’m really taking my time because I don’t want to rush. I’ve dated myself for so long, it feels a bit awkward letting someone in but we are taking it slow and he seems to understand. I don’t sit around with ‘plans’ for marriage or babies. I’m not trying to be anybody’s wife, literally. It’s great when marriage and kids happen for anyone but I don’t see them as priorities at this point in my journey. If God blesses me with them, I would happily play my role as expected. But before then, I got a life to live and things to do,” she stated.