By Lawrence Enyoghasu

15 years after his father flogged him mercilessly for listening to music on radio, Adokiye Jack aka J100 has turned around to release a single titled, Jojo.

According to the Afrosticks musician and MOD latest signing, Jojo is not just a song, but also the story of his life and legacy. He added that the song equally captures his struggles. “The song is for those that are struggling and not receiving the appropriate rewards. It is for the lowest of the low that feel there is no hope. It is for those who have been labeled ‘failures’. I brought a message of hope and I think it is what all I needed.

“When I was young, my father would flog me mercilessly just because I listed to songs but I didn’t give up, I continued. Sometimes, I would hide in my friend’s house to listen to music. Now the relentless passion has paid off for me.”