Bunmi Ogunyale

DAILY SUNSPORTS has exclusively gathered that Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, is stranded in the country as uncertainties have beclouded his return to France after his late father’s burial.

A competent source close to the player alleged that the Aviation Ministry is frustrating the player’s travelling plans, claiming the ministry refused to grant LOSC Lille’s star travel approval.

“Osimhen and his club, Lille, have made several attempts to get flight approval, but all efforts have, so far, been futile.

“The minister is not picking his calls and have also not replied to all the messages sent to him.

The situation is becoming chaotic for the player because he needs to return to his club in France,” the source disclosed. Speaking further, our source pleaded with the ministry and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to come to the aid of the player to enable him return to France.

“At this point, we can only appeal to the minister to come to the aid of this great talent who has won laurels for the country at different competitions.

“LOSC Lille have indicated their readiness to send a private jet to fly him back and the process needs to start now, in order for the player to join his team for the ongoing pre-season games.”

Recall that the Super Eagles’ goal banger, courtesy Lille, stormed the country on May 24, aboard a private jet, for his father’s burial.