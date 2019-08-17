Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has found love again!

The role interpreter, who had a short-lived marriage with a colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, and also romantically linked to movie producer, Seun Egbegbe, has now landed in the arms of Kolawole Ajeyemi.

For some time now, the couple have been playing hide and seek with fans about their affair, with Ajeyemi going as far as laying curses on those linking him with Abraham.

But a source squealed that the reason they kept their relationship secret could be due to the actress’ first marriage to Adeniyi Johnson, which ended in controversy. So, to keep their affair away from the prying eye of the public this time around, the lovebirds decided to maintain a low profile, hence the secret wedding.

Meanwhile, checks by Inside Nollywood revealed that the newly married actress has welcomed a baby in far away USA.