By Bolaji Okunola
The return of Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been celebrated by the Super Eagles, describing his quick recovery as impressive and nicknamed him “Double Engine.”
Ndidi, who was greatly missed in the four matches Super Eagles played this year,
eceived the nickname via the team verified instagram handle. The 23-year old strong man, who was rated among the top tacklers in the English Premier League, was giving an enviable remark following his fast rehabilitation in his quest to regain fitness from the groan injury he sustained while featuring for his club in a 4-2 defeat to Burnley early his season.
“See who is back. @Ndidi25. He is known as double engine. Any other nickname for this Eagle? #Soarsupereag les#team9jastrong#WilfredN didi,” the team celebrated his return.
Before now, the midfielder saw 56 minutes of action during Thursday’s UEFA Europa league week five out- ing against Ukrainian outfit, Zorya. His presence in the game was jeopardized after his side lost 0-1 to their host in the duel which ended the Foxes unbeaten streak in the competition.
Leave a Reply