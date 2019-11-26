Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday pledged not to give in to protester’s demands, even after the city’s pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in district council elections.

Some 2.7 million residents cast their vote in a show of overwhelming support for the democracy camp, in an embarrassment for the government and Beijing.

The vote transferred control of 17 out of 18 Hong Kong districts to pro-democracy groups for the first time ever and is widely seen as a referendum on the protest movement and a sign that much of the city still supports demonstrations.

Lam told reporters on Tuesday that while “voters wanted to express their views” including dissatisfaction with the government, Hong Kong could “no longer tolerate violence on the streets,” signalling that she would continue to resist protest demands.

She said that the next step was for Hong Kong to set up an independent review committee similar to one held in Britain after the 2011 London riots.

Lam previously attempted to hold a community meeting in September but her efforts were thwarted when protesters surrounded the building as she met with 150 constituents chosen by a lottery system.

Protests began in Hong Kong over legislation that would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China, but they have since come to represent a mass movement against the local and Beijing governments and police violence.