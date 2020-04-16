Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the Tuesday attack in Hwra village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, where nine people were murdered, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has placed his troops on red alert with a view to finding the perpetrators.

Gen Okonkwo, in a press statement issued by Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, described the attack as unfortunate, saying that the operation would hunt down its perpetrators.

The commander assured people of the village of the operation’s readiness to stem the spate of wanton killings by increasing troop presence in the area.

He saluted the people’s resilience and advised them to remain law-abiding, assuring them that the operation is working hard to destroy criminal elements terrorising the area.

Commander Okonkwo urged people of the village to cooperate with military personnel by providing timely and useful information to help in their work of pacifying the area.

He reiterated Operation Safe Haven’s commitment to secure its joint operational areas with a clear mandate of building on the existing peace being enjoyed in its areas of responsibility.

The Vice President, Irigwe Development Association, Chief Aweze Doro, applauded OPSH’s quick response to the incident and promised to help the operation with relevant information to sustain its operations against banditry and other criminal activities in the area.

He noted that the continued presence of OPSH troops in the area will boost the morale of residents who are living in fear following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command, through its spokesman, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed that nine people were killed in the attack.

“Unknown gunmen attacked Hwra village in Kwall district. As a result, nine persons were killed and 22 houses, two motorcycles and two generators were burnt.

“The CP immediately visited the community along with some very senior officers of the Command. More men have been deployed to the area to ensure that the community is peaceful and calm. The Command kindly solicits for useful information from members of the public to assist the police in arresting the perpetrators of this act,” the police spokesman stated.