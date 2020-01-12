Gilbert Ekezie

In the spirit of thanksgiving and gratitude to God for honouring his request to succeed during his electioneering campaign last year, Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, attended The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 2020 international crusade held at Mgbidi, Imo State with his wife, Lady Ebere Ihedioha.

The governor said the crusade, titled “What has been determined, shall be done”, marked exactly one year he was at the crusade to commit his candidature to God, by asking the participants to pray for him, which they did. ‘Today marks the anniversary of that historic visit to this place and in the spirit of thanksgiving, I consider it wise in obedience to God for his faithfulness and loving kindness, that I should come along with my wife this time to say we are indeed grateful.’

Ihedioha thanked God for his goodness, pointing out that his government would rededicate itself to the service of the state and to the service of the people.

He commended participants across the globe for coming to boost the economy of the state. “I applaud you my dear Chosen people, our brothers and sisters from across the world, who have come to boost the economy of our state. I have noticed that you have here men and women who love God and our people. And we pray that God would also return the same favour and love to them. To my brothers and sisters from Imo State, the home of The Lord’s Chosen, we are the chosen ones.”

Ihedioha further commended the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, for the spiritual exploits he is making in Nigeria and across the globe. ‘Our father in the Lord and spiritual director and your dear wife, our son in whom we are well pleased, we are proud to say that we are also part of you.’

He appealed to Muoka to continue to pray for him, as his might and knowledge are not enough to run the affairs of Imo State.

Reacting, Muoka , with other worshipers prayed God to guide Ihedioha, so that he would lead well in his administration.