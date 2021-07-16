By Christian Agadibe

After screening at PEFTI Academy, Lagos last weekend, new movie, Chalie Chalie will as from today hit cinemas nationwide.

According to the producer, Charles Uwagbai, the film exposes societal ills like human trafficking and money laundering. “Chalie Chalie is a story told through the charmingly naive gaze of a young girl, whose voyage to Europe by road leaves viewers with a gripping feeling of what it really feels like. A lot of people just wake up and decide to go abroad. They don’t really take into consideration what they are going to experience on the road and the dangers involved, or the kind of things people involved in this business can do. That’s what we try to expose in a little way in the film,” he said.

When asked about the challenges faced in producing the movie, Uwagbai listed shooting on the highway and in Ghana, getting a permit and getting the right crew to work with especially in Ghana. The film parades Ghanaian and Nollywood actors like Etinosa Ndenodia, Alex Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

