By Precious Ibekwe

After a long time off, iconic reggae singer, Austin Peter popularly known as King Wadada, has staged a big comeback to the scene.

Renowned for his smash hit, Holy Holy, the award-winning musician is back with a brand new album titled, Sacrifice. Released on Sunarchy Records label and launched last Saturday in Lekki, Lagos, the album parades 12 tracks including The Lord is Good, Obedience is Better than Sacrifice, Let the Power of Holy Spirit Flow, Omnipotent God, Women Like to Lie, Shake Your Body, Wadada Come Again, Running Away, and Holy Holy remix ft. Oritshefemi.

Speaking at the event, Wadada, who claimed to be the only surviving reggae artiste in Nigeria nay Africa, said his mission is to evangelize and spread Jah message with the new album. “I’m back with a new album titled, Obedience is Better than Sacrifice. All the tracks are from Jah and they are awesome. I have 12 songs in the album but I’m releasing seven tracks now. My mission is to evangelize and spread Jah message with the album,” he stated.

On the expectations of his fans that have been waiting all these days to hear from him, Wadada assured that they would not be disappointed after listening to the songs in the new album. “Yes, my fans have been waiting to hear from me over the years. Thank God Sunarchy Records has brought me back to continue to spread the gospel. My fans should expect the best and I believe they will not be disappointed after listening to the album. Like I said, all the songs are awesome, entertaining and full of messages.

“Jah has made me to be the only surviving reggae artiste in Africa and I give Him all the glory. You know, God called Majek Fashek, Ras Kimono and some others. God called them because Rastas don’t die. So now, they left a big shoe for me that I have stepped into, and I am not afraid to continue where they stopped. Remember also that I won the KORA award for Best African Reggae Artiste, which made me the best reggae musician in Africa. And some years back, I was nominated for the Grammy Award. So, with the support of Sunarchy Records, Wadada has come to stay.”

On his part, Sunarchy Records’ CEO, Mr. Sunny Onaifo Robinson explained that part of the reasons he signed King Wadada on his label was to revive reggae music in Nigeria. “Reggae music seems to be on the retreat in Nigeria. Most Nigerians love reggae but today’s youths prefer to do hip-hop or Afrobeats. But we have brought King Wadada to our label to ensure the revival of reggae music in Nigeria. Wadada is an award winning reggae artiste who knows his onions. I can assure that his fans all over the world will not be disappointed when they listen to the songs in the new album. They are all fantastic vibes with good messages,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, all the songs are available for download on streaming platforms such as Boomplay, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and others.

