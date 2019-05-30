After scoring twice in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Arsenal in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final match on Wednesday, Belgium’s Eden Hazard said he has now found the right moment.

He said it was the moment to call time on his magnificent career with the London club to seek new challenges.

The Belgian is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

But he capped a superb display against English Premier League rivals Arsenal by converting from the penalty kick spot to make it 3-0 before adding the fourth to complete the rout.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did it for seven years. I think it’s a goodbye,” Hazard said.

Chelsea had broken the deadlock in the 49th minute through former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Hazard created the second goal for substitute Pedro.

“It was good. The first half both teams had a bit of stress because it was a final. But when Olly (Giroud) scored it was the beginning of a great night,” Hazard said.

“We played well in the second half. We tried to play our football and we knew we had the players to do that. It is a great trophy to win.”

Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 for 32 million pounds and won the Europa League in his first season.

He later won the Premier League title in 2015 and 2017 as well as one League Cup and one FA Cup.

Real Madrid have not tried to hide their desire to sign the Hazard, with president Florentino Perez admitting this week that he has been chasing his signature for years.

He had added that he expects to land the Belgian’s signature this summer.