Italian Serie A campaigner, US Salernitana has included Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker, Paul Onuachu on its transfer wish list for this January.

Salernitana has struggled both in attack and in defence during the first half of the 2022/23 league season.

The Garnets have the worst defence in Serie A, having shipped 37 goals in only 19 games.

To shore up that leaking backline, Nigerian centre-back, William Troost-Ekong has been signed from Watford on a loan deal until the rest of the season.

Issues, however, still abound in the attack. Salernitana has managed 23 goals spread among ten players this term but only Senegal’s Boulaye Dia (7 goals) has scored more than three goals.

A striker with a bit more consistency is needed and according to Napoli Magazine, Salernitana has drawn up a list that includes Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu, Swiss forward, Haris Seferovic and Jamaican striker, Shamar Nicholson.

Top scorer in Belgium with 14 league goals, Onuachu comes highly rated and he is much in demand with English Premier League club, Southampton also in the race for his signature.

Onuachu is presently valued at €15 million (approximately ₦7.5 billion, as per Transfermarkt) but it is believed that Genk is holding out for an offer of around €25 million (around ₦12.5 billion) before sanctioning the sale of the former FC Midtjylland ace.

Aged 28, Onuachu has registered 83 goals and 10 assists in 133 games in all competitions for Genk with the tall striker winning the Belgian Golden Shoe last year.