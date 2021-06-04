By Chinenye Anuforo

Facebook on Friday deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s civil war post on its platform stating it violates its community standards rules.

In the post shared Tuesday on Facebook, Buhari spoke about the civil war experience and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying” Nigeria through “insurrection.”

Buhari, who served in the army stated, that many people misbehaving today were too young to remember the deaths and destruction from the civil war. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he said.

The statement, which many suggested to be a subtle threat of ‘genocide’, was first deleted by Twitter, a micro-blogging platform.

The platform said it removed the tweet for violating its terms and conditions.

But, a quick check on Friday showed that Facebook removed the post from its platform.

The entire statement had been removed from the social media platform for violating Community Standards against inciting violence.

The social media giants reiterated its commitment to remove any content, from individuals or organisations that violates Facebook policies.

“In line with our global policies, we’ve removed a post from President Buhari’s Facebook page for violating our Community Standards against inciting violence.

“We remove any content, from individuals or organisations that violates our policies on Facebook”, said a Facebook Spokesperson.