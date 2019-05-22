President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja, yesterday, after performing the Umrah (Lesser Pilgrimage) in Saudi Arabia.

The presidential aircraft took off from the Royal terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport around 2.00pm (local time) and landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6.34pm.

The president’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello; acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other top government officials were at the airport to welcome him home.

While in Makkah, Buhari, who performed the lesser hajj alongside his wife, close associates and aides, also held Iftar dinner meetings with prominent Nigerians, including his key ally and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Others who met with the president included Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, who was accompanied by Emir of Maradun Alhaji Garba Tambari.

The president also had Iftar dinner meeting with Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, where special prayers were offered for God to help Nigeria achieve total peace and stability.