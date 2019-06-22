Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, has called on the government to improve the country’s health system.

The movie star made these remarks as part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Population Fund. According to Ms Linus, when you go outside the country, you notice that Nigerian doctors are everywhere and thriving, and you begin to wonder what is happening to Nigeria.

“What the government needs is the will. So, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we have good medical system in Nigeria. We can’t continue to have our mothers dying, we can’t have our population sick and going through all these crazy things that are going on. Information is everywhere and the cheapest, so why not gather this information and make Nigeria a better place?

“We need to create the right environment, engage the doctors, engage people. I think it is the right of a woman to choose what happens to her body; after all, you are not the one carrying the baby on her behalf.

After what I went through having my child, it dawned on me that it is not easy to be a mother. When you put to bed and you’re cool, be grateful and be happy because that story is not the same with other people.”