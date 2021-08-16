By Rita Okoye

Following his withdrawal from the Big Brother Naija reality show on health ground, fans of Kayvee have set up a fundraiser to assist him.

This was revealed on Kayvee’s Instagram page on Monday a few hours after the housemate left the Big Brother House.

Prior to Kayvee’s withdrawal from the ongoing reality show, his fellow housemates and fans had shown their worries after he suddenly became emotional and aggressive.

According to MultiChoice Nigeria, the organizers of the show, Kayvee whose real name is Gbolahan Ololade, had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a thorough medical investigation.

A statement from the organisers read: “MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

However, the news of Kayvee’s withdrawal from the show hit the other housemates like a thunderbolt. Housemate like JMK broke down in tears while the rest have also shown concern and sent their love to him.

“We love you, Kayvee!!” they chorused.

But then, Kayvee’s fans believe their idol will be fine soon. They threw in their support on his Instagram page thus: “Thank you everyone for supporting Kayvee! Although, he is no longer a Big Brother Season 6 housemate, we are comforted by your love, prayers and support.

“Kayvee will be fine and is receiving all the love and support from his friends, family and professionals. We have been getting lots of messages on how his fans and supporters can support him.

“A verified Abeg account has been created, and you can make your donations through the account, while we work on creating a gofundme account for his fans abroad.

“God bless y’all, Kayvee is blessed to have y’all in his corner. Also, this is a food for thought for all of us; we never know what other people are going through. Let’s be kind with our words and show people love in everything we do!

“Thank you Africa, thank you Nigeria, thank you #KayVeeFC Importantly, thank you @bigbronaija and @multichoice_group.”