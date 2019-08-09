Riyad Mahrez scored Algeria’s winning goal against Nigeria in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but 24 days later reports in England are suggesting he might have used a banned substance.

Per Stuart Brennan [Manchester Evening News], Mahrez took something to help with a sinus problem.

The player himself reported he had taken “unknown medication while on international duty.”

According to the report, City have declared the doping claims as a “no issue”, although the 28 year-old was dropped from the Community Shield match against Liverpool “simply to avoid the possibility of him falling foul of post-match dope-testing.”

The Algerian FA also cleared their name of any wrong doing, claiming per Brennan it is a “non-event”.

Meanwhile, the Player is now a doubt for Manchester City’s opening PL match against West Ham as a precaution.

Doping experts claim the medication, depending on what it was, could stay in his system for more than a week – and that could force City to consider his place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to West Ham.

World Anti Doping Agency rules prevent several sinus and eye treatments to be used outside competition.