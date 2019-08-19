NPFL hotshot, Sunusi Ibrahim has been left out of the U-17 World Cup-bound Golden Eaglets, following the controversy that followed his call-up, after he was also invited by the country’s U-23.

A Golden Eaglets official told SCORENigeria: “The team has stepped down the invitation of Sunusi. He will stay with the U-23.”

SCORENigeria specially learnt that a previous NPFL license of the Nasarawa United striker had surfaced on social media, which ran against other documents that were presented in defence of the U-17 invitation.

His international passport issued in March said he was born on October 1, 2002.

He had also reportedly passed an MRI scan to determine whether he is under 17.

Last season, Sunusi finished joint top scorer in the NPFL with 10 goals.