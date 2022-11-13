From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the election campaign council of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed the optimism of a deluge in its membership and followers following the federal high court dismissal of certificates forgery case instituted by Akan Okon against Umo Eno.

Okon, a defeated gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP had filed a suit challenging Umo Eno’s nomination on grounds that he (Eno) used forged West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates and fake or ineligible age to secure the nomination.

But the court on dismissing the case for want of merit held that all the claims by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and speculations; even as it also awarded a N15m cost against Mr. Okon in favour of Pastor Umo Eno, PDP and INEC who were defendants in the case.

In a follow-up press release titled ” Aka Okon vs Umo Eno: As the Court Pleases” and signed by the spokesman of the PDP/Umo Eno Campaign Council, Prince Chris AbasiEyo, asked people to “expect more human traffic towards our Party and a huge boost to the camp of Pastor Umo Eno in the days and weeks ahead as intelligent politicians who were misled into believing lies filed in Courts, will be abandoning the sinking ships in droves to reunite with the God-ordained winning team.”

“For those who were misled and even those who led others astray on a mission impossible, the Umbrella is still large enough to accommodate you and your interests. All it takes is patience. We dare to say that yesterday’s pronouncement of the Federal High Court and other similar decisions are unmistakable signposts to 2023. Be wise enough to see the direction they are pointing and timeously read the clear handwriting on the wall to make informed electoral choices. The Akwa Ibom Project needs everyone, including you.”

The Umo Eno Campaign Organization, expressed gratitude to” God for frustrating the counsel of Ahithophel and vindicating the just, his servant, Pastor Umo Eno.” and also thanked the Court for not only doing justice but also “making it abundantly glaring to even the worst cynics that our judicial system is still interested in ensuring justice to those who are victims of evil machinations and devilish plots.”

“There’s actually nothing magical about the judicial process, as the Court will always decide cases based on truth, evidence and facts presented before it. This is why neither Pastor Umo Eno nor his supporters, were perturbed by the wild goose chase embarked upon by those who are driven by obsessive ambition to become Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“In their desperation, they’ve forgotten the place of Providence in human affairs, particularly in the emergence of Kings. Whenever they pretend to acknowledge God, they go to lying spirits which feed their lust for power and tell them what they want to hear in acceleration of their inexorable journey downhill.

The campaign organisation said the full import of the case and the significance of the judgement shouldn’t be lost on the party and its supporters. ”

“It’s noteworthy that the plaintiff represents a group of shadow chasing and desperate politicians of the old order who can’t come to terms with the emerging decent, sane, civilized and productive Akwa Ibom State. The inane, feeble and unreasonable case was nothing other than a desperate attempt to circumvent the ballot box in their obsessive ambition to seize our commonwealth through the Hilltop Mansion.

“They had to fabricate ridiculous cases by all means because they are convinced they have no chance at the polling units. And one after the other, their conspiratorial cases are being buried.

“Now, the reality of 2023 is beginning to dawn on them – that they cannot travel through the odious vehicles of blackmail, mudslinging and judicial manipulation to arrive at our dignified Government House. If they want to be Governor, they should go to the people, not the Courts. No, the people know them and the vices they represent. Unfortunately, the Courts are too intelligent to be hoodwinked. Desperation is bad and must be avoided by sane people.

“We are grateful to the leadership and all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State who so believe in Pastor Umo Eno, that while the opposition is busy using the media to make mountain out of a molehills, they keep treating their shenanigans as a non-issue.”

