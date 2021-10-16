Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho could be banned from the Super Eagles, if he is found guilty of assaulting a Nigerian journalist after training before the match against Central African Republic (CAR) played in Lagos.

The Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] received a report that the 25 year old shoved aside a Nigerian journalist in a bid to have the Leicester striker interviewed.

Investigation is said to have started in the incident and if found guilty, he could be handed a fine or total expulsion from the team, according to a chieftain of the NFF who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“ We are investigating the issue and a decision will be taken when we are done with it. There are two possible cases here which is if he is guilty then a fine or ban depending on the severity of the alleged assault. If otherwise he will be admonished on his conduct in the future,” he told OwnGoalNigeria.com.

‘ It is imperative on us as the football body to ensure that these players realise that they are role models, hence should always behave right. Some of these journalists are from our sponsors, so we won’t want to be in a situation of conflict with entities who are helping us with finances tof offset bills’, he concluded.

