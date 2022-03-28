From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Imo State have concluded plans to join the Africa Democratic Congress(ADC) after their hopes of living their dreams were crashed by emergence of the candidate not their choice, a reliable source have disclosed to our correspondent.

Also, members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who are skeptical about the outcome of their own convention, a source from the party had said were also perfecting plans to decamp to ADC.

Reasons attributed to their choice of ADC as an alternative according to the source is because of good management of the party, which they have feared may cost them victory if they remain in their former parties. Also, the party is being seen as a third force party after APC and PDP.

However, confirming the speculations, State secretary of ADC, Charles Okoro said “Some Chieftains of APC, PDP, SDP and AA have concluded plans to join ADC in Imo State, Our doors are open to receive all of them with dispatch, following what happened at the just concluded National Convention of the APC ,some aggrieved members in Imo State have met with some of their counterparts in PDP, SDP, AA and few other political parties in the state in a bid to formally decamp to the African Democratic Congress in Imo State.

“Some of the aggrieved Stakeholders who have approached the leadership of ADC in Imo State have instructed many of their Loyalist and supporters to move enmass to ADC as their advance team.

“The said aggrieved Party Leaders who approached the leadership of ADC in Imo State said that they have decided to quit their former parties because of the rein of impunity and lack of effective Party management skills which may likely make it very difficult for their former respective parties to win Elections in the forthcoming State House of Assembly and National Assembly elections in the State in 2023.” Okoro said.

Meanwhile, leadership of ADC in the State he said will encourage other good and patriotic people in the State, emphasising that their doors are open to receive “people who are willing and determine to salvage Imo State and change the narrative of governance in the State so as to save Imolites from insecurity, economic hardship and abject poverty which is ravaging the State.” He assured.

