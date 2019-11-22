Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Friday promised members of opposition in the state to joined hands with him to run an inclusive government.

The governor stated this while briefing Journalists shortly after the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto upheld his election as the duly elected governor of the state.

Tambuwal, while dedicating his victory to God urged people of the state to intensify prayers for continuous peace and prosperity of the state. He also appealed to the people of the state to join hands with him in the project of its continuous building.

The governor reminded the opposition that power belongs to God who gives it to whom he desires reminding them that “we have no other state but Sokoto, so the task of building it belongs to all of us.”

He however expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support and sustained prayers for the success of his administration.