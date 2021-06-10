By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and a host of other stars jostling to return to their various bases in England have been banned by the Austrian government never to settle for flight flying to Manchester or London airports, DailySun Sports gathered.

Returning back to their various bases, it was gathered the trio are likely to face difficulties following the United Kingdom, Austria flight ban which took effect from the 1st of June, few days after the team camp opened.

The Austrian government stated in a release, that read: “We have to cancel all passenger flights from London to Vienna for this period and suspend the connection between Vienna and Manchester completely.”

In response to this, the trio and other London based stars would be looking for alternative routes after representing their fatherland. The lads are billed to return for the friendly against Mexico slated for next month before lacing boots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.