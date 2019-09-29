Deontay Wilder’s trainer has claimed Tyson Fury will miss their proposed rematch on February 22.

Mark Breland suggested the Gypsy King will need a year off to recover after his bloody battle with Otto Wallin.

Fury needed 47 stitches after he suffered two nasty cuts above his right eye during his unanimous points victory in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old has been tipped to rematch the WBC champion in February following their controversial draw in December.

But Wilder’s trainer does not think Fury will be fit to face the 33-year-old anytime soon.

He told FightHype: “He [Fury] don’t want to fight Deontay no time soon.

“He’s not going to fight nobody no time soon with that cut. He’s going to need a year off boxing.

“If somebody hits you hard and you’ve got a headguard on, you’re still going to feel it.

“I’ll tell him, go for that scar, go right for that scar, boom.”

Wilder has already revealed he plans to “pop it [the cut] right back open” when the two heavyweights collide.

Despite the speculation, promoter Frank Warren has claimed Fury will return to training within six or seven weeks ahead of the rematch.