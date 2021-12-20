From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against being distracted by the intra -party crisis rocking their party.

He spoke, Sunday night, while hosting a stakeholders meeting of the party held at Kano Government House.

The meeting was initiated after the judgment of an FCT High Court, presided by Justice Hamza Mauzu, nullified the conduct of the ward and Local Government congresses conducted by the governor’s faction of the party.

Ganduje noted that internal crisis were normal and part of the culture of democracy, even as he cautioned that it was also a trick deployed by rival interests to distract the attention of elective office holders from focusing on service delivery to the people.

He insisted that the procedures adopted during both wards and local governments congresses of the party in the state were in accordance with the established party and democratic processes and procedures.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (Kano South Senatorial Zone and the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly) Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari, who spoke on behalf of the legislators in attendance, passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Ganduje.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by party elders, Senator Kabiru Gaya, 20 House of Representatives members, Speaker of the Kano State Assembly, 28 state legislators, 44 local government Chairmen in the state among several others. END