Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had video conferencing with his staff, as he continues to discharge his official duties from home.

Phillip Obin, his aide on New Media, tweeted this on his verified twitter handle @PhilipObin.

He tweeted “#COVID-19 compliant @ProfOsinbajo just concluded a meeting via video conferencing, as he continues to discharge his official duties as the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, a presidential source has confirmed that Osinbajo is on self-isolation.

The source said that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will confirm it officially to the media.

The source also disclosed that the presidential taskforce has asked that all those exposed to Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, should go on self-isolation.