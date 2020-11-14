Emma Njoku

Football fans in Benin City were said to have held the Super Eagles hostage at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium after their embarrassing 4-4 scores with lowly rated Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the first leg of both teams’ double header in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The star-studded Nigerian team squandered their first half 4-0 lead to draw the encounter at regulation time.

The angry fans, who could not hide their disappointment labelled the Gernot Rohr tutored side as ‘Super Chickens’ and called for the immediate sack of the Franco-German tactician.

An eye witness said chants of Super Chickens! Sack Rohr now! End Rohr now! filled the atmosphere around the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as the angry fans barricaded the entrance of the stadium.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of security operatives who pleaded with the fans before they could allow the bus conveying the player and officials of the Super Eagles leave the stadium for their hotel base.

Meanwhile, some angry fans have taken the call for the sack of Rohr to the social media. One fan, in his tweet said: “Do we even deserve to win when a coach makes changes that distabilised the team.”

The Super Eagles were coasting towards a third win from three in Group L after racing to a 4-0 lead inside the first half hour of the match.

Everton forward, Alex Iwobi scored twice, with his first goal coming in the fourth minute.