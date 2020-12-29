Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United have placed their players on a half salary following their 2-0 home defeat against Kwara United in matchday one of the 2020/2021 NPFL Season in Jos Sunday, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

In a press Statement signed by the club’s media officer, Albert Dakup Monday, it said that the management of Jos based team has placed the entire team on half salary following their poor start to the Nigeria Professional Football League after going down two-nil to Kwara United of Ilorin at the new Jos stadium.

The release further noted that the “General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan gave the directive while addressing players and coaches of the team.”

He explained that the team has no excuse whatsoever not to beat Kwara United stressing that their performance during the match was not acceptable.

Henwan lamented that despite the state government’s huge investment on the team, the players are not reciprocating the gesture.

He warned that anybody who is not ready to work for the collective aspirations of the team would be shown the way out.

“Plateau United is a big brand in Nigerian football and any of you who is not ready to defend the colours of the club, should just bore out.

“Some of you are injured or sick since we returned from Tanzania but it seems others decided to exclude themselves from training under the guise of been injured. Such indiscipline will not be condoned here and anyone found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

He disclosed that the team must recoup the three points in their next away match and until that is achieved, the players will remain on half salary

While meeting separately with the technical crew and other backroom staff of the team at the clubhouse, the General Manager urged them to close ranks and work as a team to change the fortunes of the team.

Henwan who expressed confidence in the ability of the head coach Abdu Maikaba to deliver, encouraged him to take all necessary measures to return the team to winning ways as quickly as possible.