From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Crisis rocking the Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeared to be deepening following the election of professor George Obiozor as the new President General, the youth wing of the Igbo social cultural organisation yesterday rejected the result and rather pledged its loyalty to the Chidi Ibeh led faction.

National Publicity Secretary of the Igbo youth wing, Chief Osmond Nkeoma in a chat with our correspondent in Owerri lamented that politicians have succeeded in hijacking the selfless group.

He described what happened on Sunday during the election of Obiozor as a well thought out script plotted by politicians. “Have you ever seen where it has happened before, where a consensus candidate is approved by Ohanaeze.” Nkeoma said.

Speaking on the parallel election conducted by the Chidi Ibeh led faction, Nkeoma said “I can tell you that Ohanaeze has been politicised , the election that produced Ibeh is legitimate because it was held at the secretariat, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Chidi Ibeh as the authentic President General of Ohanaeze, we are solidly beside him.” Nkeoma said.

Meanwhile,the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State chapter has outlined reasons for supporting professor George Obiozor to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

State chairman of the association, Rev. Eches Divine Eches in a chat with our correspondent in Owerri yesterday shortly after the victory of Obiozor over two other contenders, said that “CAN in Imo and southeast were involved from the beginning of the process to the end fro three important reasons. Firstly, it was for the peace and prosperity of Ndigbo.

Eches further given reasons why CAN gave their full backing to Obiozor said “We settle for his pedigree which of course you don’t buy in the market , people talk about age , look at the Yoruba, Arewa and even Joe Biden you don’t talk about age , what we expect as Ndigbo is people that will lead us from where we are , from the position of complainant to the position of action.

“The position where we felt were marginalised to the position where we can negotiate side by side with other ethnic nationalities and again we expect him to build bridges across the nation with other tribes and work among the Ndigbo for peace and prosperity.” Eches said.

One of the contestants who withdrew from the race at the election venue, Goddy Uwazuruike has also stated his reasons for his action.

According to Uwazuruike “the success of Ohanaeze is more than anything , and the continuation of the body motivated me , I was in the battle from the beginning , I put up my heart in it , but there are some things you see in the end and you say okay, let’s give up, let the other man continue, Igbos are the winner and not Ohanaeze.”