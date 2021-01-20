By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen has stated he is less concerned about people’s impression on his lifestyle since he joined Italian giant, Napoli for a record transfer fee of £70 million.

Osimhen, who is currently positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus he contracted while staging his 22nd birthday party last December in Lagos, disclosed this while in isolation.

The Naples most expensive asset who believed he was mocked by various pundits and sport enthusiasts following his reckless attitude that saw him spraying money on artist neglecting all COVID-19 precautions, reacted with harsh words.

Osimhen, 21, took to his social media handle knocking his slammers with a Yoruba dialect which reads: “ Iwofa sha lenu, ohun telenu bari sha ni o fi enu re soo.” Translating his statement, the lanky striker wrote: “Gossipers are free to say whatever they wish.”

The lad is yet to justify his price tag after struggling to net two goals in nine outing for the Italian club. He is bill to face more COVID-19 test after observing three in the space of two weeks. To further compound his woes, the former Lille of France goal king is yet to regain fitness from the shoulder injury he sustained last November while featuring for the Super Eagles.