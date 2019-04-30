Nigeria international, Semi Ajayi will in the coming days leave relegated English Championship side Rotherham United following their demotion to the third tier of English football which is called League One, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

Ajayi has grown in leaps and bounds this season at Rotherham impressing as a defensive midfielder and also as a central defender where his goals earned him the Championship player of the month.

His form didn’t go unnoticed by the national team handlers of Nigeria as he made his debut and looked a sure bet to make the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Egypt.

At club level he has received several offers including one from recently promoted Norwich City but he is yet to decide on their offer as he is also studying offers from some Championship teams and outside England, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

He will likely defer his decision until after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June particularly if he makes the squad of the Nigerian team to the tournament.