Former British light heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh, has hailed Nigerian-born Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua over his defeat of Andy Ruiz Jr last week to reclaim his world titles, even as he advised the British pugilist over Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles on a dramatic night in Saudi Arabia as he overcame Andy Ruiz Jr in the rematch.

AJ won by unanimous decision over 12 rounds and has set his sights on a return to London for his next fight with the Tottenham stadium being eyed as a most likely venue.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh, who was also a former Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion noted that Joshua went into the fight hungrier and more determined, which are the key ingredients of a boxer.

“I must commend Joshua for his brilliance, In fact, he was so fantastic in his revenge.

He was able to move excellently and that gave him great point victory.

Joshua almost rewrote the British textbook that says, you cannot teach an old dog a new trick. I believe Joshua has put a question mark on that old saying.

He had been known by all as a punch for punch fighter, not a skilfully moving fighter which he has proven with the fight against Ruiz.

“He would have knocked out Ruiz at a point, but he did not sense it.

In boxing you don’t always leave the result in the hands of the judges.

However, Joshua’s team did well by playing a fast one on Ruiz team. And I want to congratulate Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn for making this fight possible despite the barriers that he went through in the early stages for trying to make this fight possible.

“There are two men that many believe Joshua has been avoiding to fight which there is no prove.

These men are Tyson Furry and Deontay Wilder. These two hard guys plus Joshua are the three best heavyweights in the world today. My little advice for Joshua is must master his trade by knowing when to open up on his opponents.”