George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Deputy National Auditor of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Regis Uwakwe has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress citing the recent political situation in the state and in the country.

This is just as he called on the people of the state to support the new governor Senator Hope Uzodinma for him to succeed.

Chief Uwakwe, who announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party at a press conference in Owerri, said that he had officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress at after his resignation from his former party.

He said: “My resignation was due to the current political events in Imo state and Nigeria after due consultations with my family and political associates. I have decided to join the All Progressives Congress. Myself and my political associates have decided not to play the opposition politics again; we want to speak from the inside and not make the same mistake that we made during the Okorocha administration who was not properly guided.”

He said that having spoken to the Governor Hope Uzodinma I know that he has good policies that would move the state both socially and economically forward and that he needs the support of the people of Imo state to succeed.

“I reasonably know that Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is now our governor having worked closely with him in the past. I know that he has the capacity, charisma, compassion and focus to lead the state to the Promised Land. Therefore I call Imolites to offer their unalloyed support and cooperation to his new policy of reconstruction , rehabilitation and Recovery”.