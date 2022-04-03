By Bolaji Okunola

Victor Osimhen is yet to return to Italy for club action after failing to inspire Nigeria to victory in last Tuesday’s World Cup playoff against Ghana.

SundaySun Sports gathered via Napoli twitter handle that the 23-year old forward will be absent in today’s Napoli league outing against the host, Atalanta. However, the lanky Partenopei forward is nowhere to be found in coach Luciano Spallettti 23 man squad billed for the cracker.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Meanwhile, Italian media outfit, La Gazzetta dello Sport, hinted Napoli is not concerned about Osimhen’s late return from international duty. They have carried out the proper work to ensure that he’ll be able to travel to Italy from Lagos and they’ve already accepted the fact that he’ll miss the clash against Atalanta, giving permission for the delay.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The outfit however reported the club knows that there will always be minor delays every time Osimhen returns to play for Nigeria, something which has happened before in the past.

It was gathered further via the club’s social media handle that some Naples fans are also concerned about the fact that Osimhen has been usually quiet on social media lately; the erstwhile Lille of France striker has not posted anything since March 23, an incredibly rare sight as he usually maintains a daily presence online.