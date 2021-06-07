By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ winger, Samuel Chukwueze has settled for crutches after a successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg.

Chukwueze, 22, suffered an injury blow during his Spanish Club Villarreal’s UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg clash against Arsenal on May 6. Despite this, the dazzler went on cheering the Yellow Submarine to their maiden continental trophy which saw his side defeating English giant, Manchester United via penalty shoot-outs after the duel ended 1-1 at regulation time in Gdansk, Poland.

After going under the knife six days ago, the right-footed star took to his verified Instagram handle, giving an update on his journey to recovering. The 2015 FIFA Under-17 Gold medalist hinted that he has left hospital for his comfort zone with the help of recommended crutches.

“Happy weekend,” he wrote from an undisclosed location while displaying his latest health condition.

The embittered footballer was instrumental for Villarreal during the just concluded Spanish Laliga campaign. He showed class creating several assists and netting few goals which helped his side finished 7th on the log.

He will be hoping to return to full fitness and link up with the Super Eagles squad for the friendly against Mexico in July, as well as preparing for an exciting first season playing in the UEFA Champions League with the Yellow Submarine.