Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty-two senior military officers drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force were on Friday inaugurated into the 2019 Course 5 of the Air Force War College (AFWC).

Speaking during the short ceremony which held at the AFWC in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Commandant of the College, AVM Charles Oghomwhen said the College which is the highest professional military institution in NAF was established to develop the capacity of middle cadre officers for operational planning and management for effective employee net of air power.

He explained that the college trains NAF officers of the rank of Wing Commander and its equivalent in sister services and friendly nations to function effectively at the operational level.

“Additionally, it serves as the NAF think tank in tactical air power strategy and applications as well as a training center for upgrading officers knowledge on emerging trends in air power employment.”

Oghomwhen said the course 5 will, in line with the mandate the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar place emphasis on the study of lessons learnt from all previous NAF engagements and how to implement the needed reforms to address the challenges therein.

“Today’s inauguration marks a very important milestone in the careers of the participants. This is because this course is in furtherance of the nation’s solution to emerging security challenges and our Armed Forces capacity to address them.

“Specifically, it will assist in the shaping of our military operational and strategic capacity. Also, it provides a new benchmark for further prospects and growth of capable senior military commanders for the Service,” the Commandant stated.

He posited further that particular attention would be placed on providing solutions to the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency as well as other security threats demanding better ways and methods of resolving them.