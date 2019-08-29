Monica Iheakam

Team Nigeria reigned supreme in relays, hurdles and Javelin events on the third day of athletics events at the Rabat 2019 African Games.

Hurdles expert Tobiloba Amusan broke a 20-year-old games record previously held by another Nigerian, Gloria Alozie.

Amusan set a new games record of 12.68seconds in the 100m Hurdles event.The previous record set by Alozie was 12.74secs during the 1999 edition of the African Games.

Wednesday’s proceedings in the track and field events equally yielded more medals for Nigeria with the Women 4x100m relay team coasting home to a time of 44.16s to pick gold.

The Men relay team anchored by anchored by 100m gold medalist Raymond Ekevwo ran a 38.59s to win Silver behind Ghana that finished first in a time of 38.30s.

Kelechi Nwanaga threw a 55.88m to win Gold in the Women’s Javelin Final.

Favour Ofili wins Silver medal for Nigeria in Women’s 400m finals running 51.68s behind Botswana’s Galefele

Maroko

In the Men’s 400m Final, Chidi Okezie ran a 45.61s to win Bronze while Emmanuel Ojeli ran a 46.05s to place sixth.