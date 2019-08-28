Monica Iheakam

Team Nigeria had more to smile about, yesterday, with the increase in the medals haul at the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

The Men’s 100metres event provided Nigeria the needed boost as Raymond Ekevwo became the second Nigerian sprinter to go sub-10seconds performance.

Ekwevo, achieved the feat of personal best with his time of 9.96seconds to win the 100metres African Games gold medal.

His compatriot in the race, Itsheriki Ushoritse, returned at a time of 10.02seconds to clinch the bronze behind Arthur Cissie of Ivory Coast who came second in 9.97seconds.

Itsekiri’s time of 10.02seconds, is an Olympic qualifying time.

This means Nigeria currently has three sprinters who have qualified for Tokyo 2020, namely, Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri .

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, affirmed his position as Africa’s best shot put thrower .

The US- based Enekwechi raised the gold tally in athletics for Team Nigeria to three with his throw of 21.48metres.

Abejoye Oyeniyi secured silver medal in the Men’s 110metres Heat event, clocking 13.90sconds, behind Amine Bouanani from Algeria. As at the time of filing in this report, Team Nigeria has 12 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

More medal hauls for #TeamNigeria, as Temi Ogunrinde won the Silver medal, while Sade Olatoye on her first outing for Nigeria won Bronze in the women’s hammer throw.