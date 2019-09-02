Monica Iheakam

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has showered encomium on Team Nigeria athletes for their impressive performance at the just concluded 12th Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Minister, while welcoming the last batch of Team Nigeria from the Games yesterday, said that the next goal for Nigeria will be next year’s Olympic games in Japan.

The Nigerian contingent finished in second position with a total number of 127 medals at the Games – 26 Gold, 33 Silver and 48 bronze.

Nigeria not only shattered and set records in weightlifting and athletics, but placed first in badminton , wrestling weightlifting and athletics.

Through his official twitter handle @SundayDareSD, the former journalist and communications expert praised the athletes for making Nigeria proud through their competitive and unqualified patriotism to the country.

“Moments ago I welcomed the 318- man contingent of Team Nigeria from the All Africa Games on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and conveyed to the athletes the congratulatory message of the President.

Congratulations Team Nigeria. You made Nigeria proud !

“Team Nigeria fired our imagination in Morocco. They displayed commitment, ruthless competitive spirit, professionalism and unqualified patriotism to cart away 127 medals at the 12th AAG.

As the Olympics beckons, we roll up for the qualifiers and face the Olympics, the minister twitted.

Egypt top the log, raking in 273 medals -102 Gold, 98 Silver and 73 bronze medals.

Team South Africa came third behind Nigeria with 36 Gold, 26 Silver and 25 Bronze medals.

Algeria occupy fifth position amassing 33 Gold, 32 Silver and 60 Bronze medals.

Hosts nation Morocco, finished in fifth position with 31 Gold, 32 Silver and 46 Bronze medals.

Meanwhile Ghana has been granted the hosting rights for the 2023 All Africa Games, with Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast expected to stage the Games.

Team Ghana finished in the 15th position at the 12th All Africa Games with two gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.