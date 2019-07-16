The Senate has resolved to screen the nomination of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Wednesday.

Justice Muhammad is expected to be screened by a committee of the whole of the Senate.

The decision to screen the nominee was taken after a voice vote called by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week, forwarded Justice Muhammad’s name to the Senate for confirmation, in accordance with Section 23(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The president forwarded Justice Muhammad’s name for confirmation based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).(NAN)