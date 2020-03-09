Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tanko Ashang, has condemned attack on Governor Ben Ayade over the non-confirmation of Justice Akon Ikpeme as chief judge, saying it is uncalled for and heating up the judiciary.

Ashang, who stated this in an interaction with journalists at the weekend in Calabar, said due process was followed to the latter in the non-confirmation of Ikpeme and subsequent swearing-in of Justice Maurice Eneji as acing chief judge of the state.

He said there were three major actors, including the National Judicial Council (NJC), House of Assembly and the governor, involved in her confirmation, stressing that the legislature played their constitutional role after they got a recommendation letter from NJC which stipulates that her confirmation was subject to the lawmakers’ confirmation.

He said: “Essentially, it is just a misunderstanding because everything was done right. Incidentally, it is incumbent on the attorney general of the state to advise the governor and I assure you everything was done by the books and according to due process.

“The legislature only did their work as a deliberative House and not everyone said no to her confirmation. Some members said yes. So, the outburst and attacks are just overflow of emotions. All allegations and attacks on Governor Ayade are misplaced and uncalled for.”