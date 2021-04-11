By Agatha Emeadi

Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Hon. Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto, and members of the management team where he pledged to work very closely with the NPTF towards the actualization of the Trust Fund’s vision and mission for the Nigeria Police.

The Finance House, which is temporarily accommodating the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, became the acting IGP’s first port of call, which he said, was to let the members of the Nigeria Police know that the intervention of NPTF is highly needed and expected at this crucial time.

Baba again said that the mission of the Trust Fund targeted at having a well-trained, equipped and highly-motivated Police Force would be supported by his administration with unwavering cooperation.

Executive Secretary of NPTF, who had earlier in his welcome address expressed appreciation to the IGP for choosing NPTF as his first duty-call after being decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, said that “the visit of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, will not be taken for granted.”

He noted that his visit underscored the importance of NPTF’s much needed intervention for the Nigeria Police Force.

He also assured the new police boss of his administration’s commitment to the mandate of the NPTF, saying that “we at NPTF promise to work assiduously to deliver on the Fund’s mandate to the Nigeria Police.”