Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has announced a donation of N11 million to the flood victims in Gwandu Emirate of Kebbi State.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Malami made the donation through his two NGOs Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

The statement further explained that Malami was at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar, while on a sympathy visit in Kebbi State.

‘Giving a breakdown of the donation, Malami said flood victims of Birnin-Kebbi local government are to receive two million naira, while one million naira each for victims of the remaining nine local governments.

‘In his address at the palace, Malami said he was in Kebbi to sympathise with the people over the flood that affected the state.

‘Malami also condole the Emir of Gwandu over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate including the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Sa’adu, Tafidan Gwandu; Alhaji Yahya Bawa and District Head of Aliero.’

In his response, Gwandu quoted the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar to have thanked the Minister for what he termed a ‘homecoming’.

‘The Emir called for more unity, obedience to the rule of law and respecting the constituted authorities. He said already relevant authorities have predicted the occurrence of the flood, which he said should serve as a pointer to the imperatives of respecting the authorities.’