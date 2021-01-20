From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, has commenced orientation exercise for the 420 trainees of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) to herald the commencement of the Skills Acquisition Training in Kebbi State.

Fikpo, while addressing the trainees in Birnin Kebbi, told them that the exercise was meant to enable them to be labour employers and self-reliant.

The NDE Acting DG, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, disclosed that their training would last for three months.

According to him, ‘the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kebbi State is organising this Orientation for 420 Trainees of Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) to herald the commencement of the Skills Acquisition Training.

‘This training is aimed at assisting the trainees to acquire skills in order to be self-reliant. They are to receiving training in Computer programing, tailoring, motorcycle repairs, hairdressing, barbing, vulcanising. The training is expected to last three months.’

In his address, the Representative of the Director, Vocational Skills Development Department, Mallam Mamman Abubakar enjoined the trainees to take the training seriously and urged them to obey their master’s trainers and ensure that they observe the COVID-19 protocol.

Speaking on behalf of others, one of the trainees, Aliyu Mohammed, thanked the NDE and its management for giving them the opportunity to learn various skills and promised to put in their best to actualise their aspirations.