From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, has raised the alarm over what it called the deliberate refusal of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to pay over 1,000 members of ASUU their salaries and remitted check-off dues despite the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

ASUU Chairman, University of Jos, Dr Lazarus Maigoro, who made this claim in a statement, described the act as victimization of university lecturers and their families.

“I want to bring to the attention of the Nigerian public the deliberate, systematic and unpatriotic actions of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, on the future of education in Nigeria.

“Mr Ahmed Idris from all intent and purposes is bent on withholding the salaries of over 1,000 members of ASUU spread across the country with more than 100 of such lecturers being members of our branch in University of Jos.

“Mr Ahmed Idris, as it were, wants to preside over the installment burial of these ASUU members and their families for participating in the last strike and refusal to enroll into the much discredited Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).»

He vowed that ASUU was prepared to fight back at all costs to salvage their colleagues from the tyranny and unpatriotic act against ASUU members and the future of education on Nigeria.

Maigoro explained that the lame excuses given by the Accountant General with regards to incorrect BVN and spelling of names, among others, are no longer tenable as such mistakes have been adequately corrected.

He noted that the Accountant General has also refused to pay their deducted monthly check-off dues as and when due.